Davido has unveiled his next music plan publicly with some of his fans on social media

He said it would be dope to have his EP with one of his colleagues, Kizz Daniel after he might have dropped his next album

His fans are excited about the news and have taken to the comments section to tell the singer how they feel about the plan

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka, Davido, has indicated that he might collaborate with Kizz Daniel, one of his colleagues, very soon.

Though he didn't state the exact time the feature would take place he seemed excited about the good news.

According to the Grammy Award nominee, he will likely include Kizz Daniel in his EP.

Davido hints at featuring Kizz Daniel in EP. Photo credit @davido/@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Davido plans for the next album

The 'Timeless' crooner also noted that he is already planning for the next album. Though he didn't give much details about it. But his EP would come after he might have dropped his album.

This development came after the singer was featured in Kizz Daniel's hit song, 'Twe Twe' which has received massive love and accolades from music lovers.

The song has also become an anthem both in Nigeria and Internationally.

See the post here:

Reactions trails Davido's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_stephen_001:

"Best combo."

@samjnr580:

"Isakaba go plenty aah God."

@big_marley_1:

"Make this David of a boy rest."

@meenvrbckdwn:

"Awon werey, later una go say you no dey hear wetin Burna dey talk? Make you all go listen to "23" by Burna Boy. Make una reach 30 for the EP seh nothing dey shake."

omobadmw'

"Your love Chok @davido."

@sultanayoo:

"We are waiting love."

@mudexofficial:

"I see comments of some oloriburuku ..eyin Wizkid F.C enikure.'

@muzzy_shmurda1:

"Na Grammy dey hungry two of them."

@mightyprayger:

"Shay una don Dey Over Confidence because of that TUFIAKWA Song wey una do,, Na So Nija Proud go loose match to Junior Students."

@otunba_seafood:

"No tell me say na because of Twe Twe Twe."

