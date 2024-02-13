Portable has responded to the domestic violence allegation made against him after pictures of his wife surfaced online

It was alleged that Portable had impregnated Queen Dami and Bewaji was against it but the singer allegedly beat her because of that

Reacting to the accusation, Portable called out Gistlover and accused the blogger of trying ng to scatter his home

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbiloe better known as Portable has reacted to the domestic violence allegations made against him. The singer has been accused of beating up his first wife, Bewaji after she kicked against it and he allegedly beat her.

Legit.ng had reported that Bewaji had denied being beaten by her husband. According to her, she doesn't have any issues with her husband.

Also reacting to the accusation, the Zeh nation boss called out anonymous blogger and accused it of trying to scatter his home.

Portable says his wife is enjoying

In the video he made, the Zazu crooner noted that all his baby mamas and his wife are enjoying themselves despite what people are saying.

He added that Gistlover doesn't see good things to post about him.

Portable praises Tunde Ednut

Praising musician turned blogger Tunde Ednut, Portable said that the blogger has been good to him. He mentioned that Ednut has been writing good things about him.

Shouting at the top of his voice, the controversial singer boasted that his album is topping chats in the UK but blogger will not post it.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Portable video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Portable about the allegation against him. Here are some of the comments below:

@t.milola_:

"Why is he sweating inside Ac."

@odunagorofilmz:

"Lol! Why was portable shouting."

@fascot_4pf':

"You fit dey uk, make you no dey ok."

@kamo_state':

"The lady is so uncomfortable. Sorry sister."

@abidemmii_:

"This is irritating to watch."

@europe2045:

"The Tinuke girl beside him is always looking for clout too! Oshodi meet Mushin."

@jeffryprettypretty:

"Girls wey wey born for this guy tried, i give them hand God abeg ooo."

@f_a_s_h_official:

"Portable go make you think say polygamous family dey peaceful."

@unlimitedeniola:

"Portable incoming baby mama."

@aramide____xx:

"You Dey take care of them, so he mean say make you payin them Abi!! Portable oni jere as you Dey maltreat those poor girls."

@peller089:

"U no no Tundey Ednut."

@merciless_xx:

"He is just shouting to protect his image and his carrier, stop de sweat like who neva baff."

Portable shared how he made his wife

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had stated that Bewaji came into his life after his first wife left him.

According to him, Bewaji took care of his and spent money on him when he had nothing.

The singer noted that even though he has other women, they all know the place Bewaji holds in his heart and palace.

