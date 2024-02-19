American actor Billy Gardell recently sparked massive reactions online with his comments about Nigerian culture and how much he loves it

He shared this while on Jennifer Hudson's Variety TV talk show, Gardell also spoke about his work relationship with Nigerian actress Folake Olowofoyeku

Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku play husband and wife on the popular American primetime TV show, "Bob Hearts Abisola"

American sitcom star Billy Gardell recently spoke about falling in love with the Nigerian culture while on Jennifer Hudson's TV show.

The actor's comments have sparked massive reactions on social media. During Hudson's show, he shared how he interacted with the Nigerian culture through his work on the Bob Hearts Abisola set.

American sitcom star Billy Gardell opens up about falling in love with the Nigerian culture, and his work relationship with actress Folake Olowofoyeku. Photo credit: @thefolake/@bobheartsabishola

Source: Instagram

Gardell also had great things to say about his on-screen wife, Folake Olowofoyeku, and how much he has learned working with her.

He noted that Folake, who played Abisola on the popular American-Naija sitcom, is a relentless worker who is always on the move.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Gardell talks about Nigerian food

During the interview, Billy Gardell spoke about eating Nigerian food by working with Folake. He noted that he had to learn about eating hot food by working with his on-screen wife.

Gardell also spoke about the Nigerians' unique ways of greeting and family dynamics. He also had much to say about the wonderful work ethics of an average Nigerian.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Gardell's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@thefolake:

"Thanks for the love, my people."

@faruq_olatoyosi:

"Igbo culture to the world Igbo kwenu."

@joyfulkings:

"I love the show Bob Hearts Abishola..so funny & Nigerian."

@yudee.r:

"Bob ❤️s abishola ... one of my favorite shows."

@brbsextoysnigeria:

"I love the show."

@ada_mma_:

"Bob my guy."

@nina_okoye:

"Love the series so much."

@beezcloset_:

"He looks healthy and amazing."

@b_okene:

"I love Bob hearts abishola. Kemi and bob’s mom are my favorite characters."

@omo_veronica:

"My Bob Bob, no worry uncle Tunde and Aunty Olu loves you."

@thegoazbrand:

"They did a good job in that show.. I always laugh a bunch anytime I watch them."

Bob Hearts Abishola is America's top TV series

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Bob Hearts Abishola was ranked as the Night's number one TV series.

According to the Night show, Bob Hearts Abishola has over five million viewers in America who tune in every week when it airs.

The American TV sitcom created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere premiered on September 23, 2019, on CBS.

Source: Legit.ng