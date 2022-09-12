Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky, during a recent IG live session, gave a shout-out to his colleague, James Brown

Bobrisky submitted that he is happy for Brown and all that he has been able to achieve for himself in a short while

However, netizens came after the effeminate celebrity for repeatedly using the male pronouns for his junior colleague

Crossdresser Bobrisky was recently on an Instagram live session where he gave assurances that he holds no ill thoughts towards his colleague, James Brown.

Bobrisky submitted that he is genuinely happy for Brown and all he has been able to achieve for himself over the past few months.

Bobrisky wishes James Brown well. Photo: @bobrisky222/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Bobrisky called on viewers of his Instagram live session to make sure that the video is sent to his fellow effeminate celebrity.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react

However, Bobrisky’s post was received with mixed reactions, with some people questioning him for repeatedly using the male pronouns for Brown.

Read comments sighted below:

cruise9518 said:

"What is there to respond...I feel Bob is genuine with his well wishes."

debbscott_chantel said:

"Him you say? And you are not allowed to be address as Him James- the Princess of Africow."

africanaija said:

"Success has many friends".... he has seen that James brown is getting it or at least it looks like he's getting it. So you can’t beat them, join them."

chidinmaval said:

"Oh so Bob can call his junior him, but hate when they address him as one."

sennaa313 said:

"Mumu, why didn’t you send the video your self who you dey send, you should have just greet him your self."

ahile_ngunan said:

"You are calling him "him" but call yourself she. Na you go vex if James respond o."

Fans react to low turnout of guests at Bobrisky's beach birthday party

Bobrisky was in the news some weeks ago after he threw a big party to celebrate his birthday. The socialite clocked a new age on August 31, 2022, and to mark it, he had a party on a beach.

In Bobrisky’s usual manner, he organised an over-the-top event outdoors but not a lot of people graced the occasion going by videos that made the rounds.

In several clips that surfaced online, the guests at the party venue were sparse, and the place looked almost empty.

Source: Legit.ng