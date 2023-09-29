James Brown, in a recent video, explained the difference between himself and his colleague Bobrisky

The crossdresser stated that Bobrisky was short, fair and toxic as he recounted his experience with his senior colleague

James also revealed he charges between N800k to N1m per post on social media, which left netizens talking

Popular crossdresser James Brown appeared to have taken a dig at his senior colleague Bobrisky, aka Mummy of Lagos.

In a recent chat with BBNaija reality star Tacha, James Brown expressed his displeasure at the former, who said she finds it hard to differentiate between him and Bobrisky.

James Brown said he is nothing like Bobrisky. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown @bobrisky

Source: Instagram

James, in response, said, unlike him, who is fun and interesting, Bobrisky is short, fair and toxic.

"Bobrisky is short, fat fair and toxic, James Brown is fun interesting and loving," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

James, who claimed he was born a crossdresser, also shared why he was no longer close with his senior colleague.

In his words:

"She (Bobrisky) was giving me space, she thought I was doing too much on Instagram."

In his chat with Tacha, James also revealed he charges between N800k to N1m, as he bragged about the large number of followers he has across different social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to James Brown's video

See some of the comments below:

j.a.r.m.a:

"Same James brown that is doing promo of 15k per post every two Eke market days."

pamadhacouture:

"Bobrisky no really get luck with people he has helped! Kai which one is Torsic again?"

mheenarh__:

"But like seriously James need to keep bob’s name out of his mouth. Can’t he stand on his own? Bob doesn’t even talk about him anymore."

simeon.delight:

"You were born with cross-dressing James mapami na."

bigg_juls:

"Trouble sleep yanga go wake am, bob busy preparing his father’s burial no time for distraction but then again I will not be surprised if she claps back."

How Bobrisky reacted after crossdressers were arrested in Delta

In another report via Legit.ng, Bobrisky reacted to the viral gay wedding that was attended by over 100 crossdressers.

Bobrisky, in a comment, said it might not be appropriate for everyone to be gay, adding that Nigerian laws were against it.

The popular crossdress urged those involved to abide by the law or move to another country where being gay is not a crime.

Source: Legit.ng