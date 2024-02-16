Denrele Edun has shared the horrible experience he had with stroke and how it affected half of his face

According to him, he was really down a point and he couldn't tell people that he was sick so he had to honor engagements

Edun also noted that his face was drooling to one side and he couldn't hold water in his mouth

Media personality Denrele Edun has opened up about his ill health which kept him incapacitated for a while. According to him, he had a stroke on half of his face and that part was drooling to one side.

He added that anytime he wanted to drink water, it would come out from another part of his mouth. His mouth was soar and one of his eyes was wide opened.

Denrele Edun opens up about his health. Photo credit @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Edun says he couldn't tell people

While granting an interview with Channels TV, Edun who once spoke about the misfortunate that befell his family, said that he couldn't tell people that he was sick because a lot of people saw him as a car without break and he didn't want sympathy from any one of them.

However, he was able to honor work invitations but couldn't give his best to it.

Denrele says he had another attack

Explaining further, Denrele Edun who distance himself from Bobrisky mentioned that he suffered another attack. The fashion icon noted the second one affected his legs. The leg became dysfunctional. He said he couldn't walk for some time.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what Edun said about his health. Here are some of the comments below:

@drerhumu:

"Sounds more like Bell’s palsy

@veeystitches_fashion:

"This one no dey know say old age no like some kind shoe."

@damouche01':

"Thank God for life."

@bryellan_:

"OMG...this is crazy. Stroke is no joke and can hit anyone. Glad you are better now."

@chef___nurse':

"Thats bell palsy."

@drceed:

"Oga na Bell’s palsy u get. No be stroke."

@queenblesn:

"It's called bells palsy, medically."

@mr_raahh:

"It happened to me in 2017. It’s called Bell’s Palsy."

@nuratliadi:

"Great to see you're alive and working again. Stoke is no joke."

@joymaduabibi:

"So sorry ,thank God u are fine now I think u shld slow down on ur heels and bleaching of ur skin our health shld be our priority, na person wey well dey hussle."

Denrele Edun speaks about his lecturer's misconception

Legit.ng had reported that Edun had stated that one of his lecturers thought that he was a girl.

The media personality caused a buzz online with the revelation as he shared his experience in school.

Mixed feelings trailed the interview granted by Edun from some of his fans.

Source: Legit.ng