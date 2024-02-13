Popular on-air personality Nedu might have had a silent wedding ceremony for his second wife

The radio host on a recent podcast show announced that he is remarried after his first marriage failed woefully

While on the show, hosted by his colleagues Gbemi and Toolz, Nedu refused to spill further details on what ended his relationship

Nigerian on-air personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, has confirmed that he is remarried.

During a visual podcast show with median personality Gbemi and Toolz, the radio host revealed that he gave love a second chance after his first marriage crashed.

Nedu confirms speaks on marrying the second time.

Source: Instagram

Prying further into what led to his previous breakup, the renowned podcaster refused to divulge further as he was found stuttering.

Nedu, however, mentioned that he wanted to keep details of his life out of the media.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in September 2022 that the media personality caused a stir online when he responded to claims of domestic violence made by his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, by posting the results of a DNA test showing that their first child was not biologically his.

An old interview video of the celebrity's ex-wife popped up in October 2023, where she defended her marital wrongdoing.

Stating that she "never told Nedu the child was his own; he just assumed because we were married."

See the video of Nedu speaking of his remarriage

Reactions trail Nedu Wzobia's interview

Legit.ng compiled them below:

purplepixie_ng:

"Gbemi, if I haven't told you that I love you, hear it. I love you, Gbemi."

yeeshh_:

"I love it! Press his neck. He can be running his mouth cho cho cho putting people’s business out there but e reach e turn he say na private life."

bunmeeeeee:

"Never seen him so withdrawn the body language was that question was Deep chai."

eri__kan:

"I love it… he went all British but with the pressure applied to the proper place on his oesophagus, Nwa Otu came out."

hajaraa_88:

"Oh!!!!! So Nedu doesn't like been put on the spot???? Oh!!! So he doesn't wanna discuss his private life!!! U see thus life enh? Gbemi come lemme hug u!!! "

tessume:

"Don’t leave his neck."

