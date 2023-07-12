N igerian media personality and fashion enthusiast Denrele Edun has opened up on his riches-to-rags story

The stylish actor, in a recent interview, recalled how his wealthy parents went broke and had to move out of their mansion to an uncompleted building

Netizens touched by the story of Denrele shared their thoughts and what he has created out of his horrible past

Popular Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun has opened up on her riches-to-rags story. The celebrity crossdresser revealed this during an interview with media personality Chude.

He explained that he was born in Hamburg, Germany and that they had to relocate because his father wanted to show off his family to the world.

Denrele Edun shares thrilling riches-to-rags story in a trending interview. Photo credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Denrele said his father had everything going for him, including his thriving businesses, until everything turned around, and he lost them all.

“We were like the hype of the Eduns at that point. (My father) married this Indian woman, they have a son who is gorgeous, we were living in Ijaniki, Agbara estate."

Denrele said his family had to evacuate their duplex and move into an uncompleted building. He added that things became so bad for them that they couldn't afford a stove but had to use coal pot.

“(Then) in a reversal of fortunes we lose everything and we move from that duplex into an uncompleted building that had no door or windows and there was nothing to do. We couldn’t even afford a stove, we were using coal pot.

“I’ll scale the fence to the next compound which was a farm and uproot cassava. We had boiled cassava for breakfast, lunch and dinner and I’ll fan this cassava until it catches fire.

Denrele also recalled when his mum got pregnant, she immediately started transferring aggression to him due to their living condition. He added that his mother wanted to get rid of the pregnancy until the proprietress of the school she was teaching at discouraged her not to take that route.

He said:

“And then my mom, you know she had my sister. Then she got pregnant, she was angry. So my mom took that anger ... and transferred that aggression to me.”

Denrele said his parents had to send him to his uncle because they couldn't afford to send him to secondary school. He also mentioned that the situation made him do all the house chores because he was not living with his parents.

The actor also recalled a moment during his Junior WAEC exam when he was thrown out at 2 am, forcing him to take his bath at a nearby filling station, after which he proceeded to write his exam and came out with flying colours.

Netizens react to Denrele's revelation about his humble background

Many social media users who were moved by Denrele's story have responded, with some praising him for staying afloat and making something out of his life despite everything he has gone through.

Legit.ng has curated some of the comments below:

@instawitefe:

"I always say it,people are a reflection of their past"

@bees_surrogacy_consultancy_:

"A Great success story"

@omotoyosiwrites:

"Na why e different from Bobrisky"

@tosinolivia:

"Denrele is one humble Celeb.. love you Denrele"

@priscalbeauty:

"This guy is aging back wards"

@magdalene.tuku:

"Omoh!!!"

@supercharles24:

"Wow"

Source: Legit.ng