Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has shared his two cents about dating Nigerian ladies. The talented movie act who was a guest of the Meneismspod recently answered questions about dating and his acting career.

According to him, falling in love with ladies who are from Nigeria but are based abroad is better than dating those who are living in Nigeria.

Timini says he has acted for 14 year

Timini who recently gifted a fan Valentine's gift stated that he has been acting for 14 years without taking any break from the profession.

He noted that by his experience and the things he has achieved as an actor, he is the best thespian in Africa.

Timini shares his regrets

Narrating one of his regrets as a man, the fashion icon noted that he should have settled down early in life.

Actor Timini became remorseful that he didn't pick one of his young lovers and gotten married early. According to him, if he had done that, he would be a father to a 14-year-old child by now.

See the clip here:

Reactions trail what Timini said on the podcast

Netizens have reacted the video where Timini granted an interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@iambisola:

"Only one Timini."

@bankebakare':

"I stan Timini so much! As an actor and a person."

@symply._khadee:

"I don’t think there is one movie that Timini is on and I’ve not watched. Omo I can say this for a fact that he’s on a level with all my Kdrama crush."

@_dreezy21:

"Make I go watch."

@mosessmile_:

"He didn’t say a single lie."

@green4ever111:

"I agree with you only because you are fine o."

@daisymaee__x:

"Lol Nigerian girls living abroad?? Have you packed your bags ?? When should we leave."

@trexjt4:

"Love the confidence."

@etchupeace:

"You are the biggest actor in Africa, no debates."

@victor_osuwasule:

"Two piece lace outfit never looked this good!!!"

@magnumdealzng:

"Your have earned the right.. Talk your talk bro."

Timini slams fan

Legit.ng had reported that Timini had slammed female fans who said that he was not a handsome man.

The lady had taken to X to tweet that women should wake up and realize that the actor was nothing close to being a good-looking man.

Responding to the tweet, Timini also asked the lady if she was a fine lady.

