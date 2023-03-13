Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, has caused a buzz on social media after he shared his experience with a UNILAG lecturer back when he was in school

Denrele explained how the male lecturer harassed him in his office after he thought he was a girl

The video of Denrele sharing his story made the rounds online and raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, has now made the news after he shared his experience with a University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer who tried to harass him back when he was in school.

Denrele was a guest on the TeawithTayPod with Taymesan when he shared his experience with harassment at the university.

According to Denrele, the lecturer thought he was a girl.

Fans react to video of Denrele sharing story of how a UNILAG lecturer who thought he was a girl harassed him. Photos: @teawithtaypod, @denrele_edun

He said that it was one of those general courses and they were asked to submit their assignments but the lecturer pointed at him and told him to submit his own the next day instead.

The media personality recounted that he was very pleased at the time to have an extra day to do his work. He added that everytime he did that course, the lecturer always told him to submit in his office so he went one day.

Explaining further, Denrele noted that when he got to the office, the lecturer called him a fine girl and told him to come in. The TV star added that he was confused but did not want to say he was not a girl so that he would not fail the course so he entered the office.

Denrele noted that the lecturer started to inch closer to him and even told him to sit in his laps but he told him he was okay the way he was.

The TV star then added that the lecturer made a statement he never forgot till date. According to him, the UNILAG lecturer said:

“Oya come and make it go down.”

Denrele explained that he was scared and really frantic but told the lecturer he would come back before he was finally allowed to leave the office.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Denrele recounts how a UNILAG lecturer who thought he was a girl harassed him

The video of Denrele sharing his experience made the rounds online and it got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

lummychap:

“Bro he knew you were a guy!! Stop the cap.”

oreeko1:

“This happens to a lot of female students..i have also been a victim but God saved me.”

chinonso_:

“I high-key feel the lecturer knows you’re not a girl, he just likes feminine men .”

pinkypercs:

“Even batman and homelander cant get this information out of me ‍♂️.”

donwilly01_:

“The lecturer eyes blind!! Fine girl come here with what ??? Apart from the face and head nothing feminine jor.”

dr_omomurewa:

“Mention the name of the lecturer let the school senate investigate him ‍♂️.”

bolade_silver:

“You do am abi you no do am ? U talk too much ah.”

ezinnestella:

“Imagine what girls girls passed through in that school.”

