Popular media personality Denrele Edun has responded to those who compare him to crossdressers Bobrisky and James Brown

Denrele said it was rubbish to his portfolio to be compared to the likes of Bobrisky and James Brown as he was in the media way before they were born

The veteran media personnel spoke on why he dresses the way he does as he said a lot of people have misconceptions about his brand

In a recent statement, Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun has distanced himself from popular crossdressers Bobrisky, James Brown, among others, as he said he is not one.

Denrele made this known during a chat on Lunch Date with Vanguard, where he responded to why many compare him to crossdressers.

Denrele Edun says he has been in the industry since 1994. Credit: @denreleedun @jamesbrown @borisky222

Source: Instagram

The media personnel said he has been in the show business way before social media, adding that he isn’t a social media sensation as he made a name for himself through hard work and dedication.

Denrele spoke on how he has been in the entertainment industry since 1994, before many of them were born.

He said:

“You can’t rubbish the portfolio of work of someone who has been acting, modeling, and revolutionalized the red carpet culture in Nigeria.”

On why he dresses the way he does

Denrele said he had played a massive role in influencing fashion since 2005.

He disclosed that many of his fashion styles were inspired by popular artists like Jim Reeves, Gibsons brother, and Bonny M.

Denrele added that many people have misconceptions about him because they do not understand his brand, which he described as unconventional and out of the box.

Denrele Edun claims BBNaija applicants sent him unclad pictures, money

Popular media personality Denrele Edun in an interview with Vanguard news admitted that he has a huge presence and influence in the entertainment industry and shows.

In that light, the controversial celeb has been approached by prospective Big Brother Naija applicants with mouth-watering offers.

Denrele revealed that he was approached with N100m, N50m, and N30m to help secure a place in Biggie's house.

Source: Legit.ng