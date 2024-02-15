Toke Makinwa uniquely marked her Valentine's Day by sharing some of the things she has learned about love

According to her, she wished she knew those ten things early enough as she also shared ten lovely photos too

In her post, she noted that people should not beg for love and people should never negotiate their self worth

Media personality Toke Makinwa became philosophical as she marked her Valentine's Day on February 14, 2024.

The fashionista shared ten things she wished she knew early enough about love and self-worth. She also posted ten lovely pictures with her caption.

According to her, she advised her followers not to beg for love no matter what it was that they had to beg for. She also added that the negotiation of self-worth should never be part of any bargain.

Toke Makinwa shares lessons on love. Photo credit @tokermakinwa

Toke Makinwa says mental health is important

In her post, she opined that mental health should not be traded for anything else. Also mentioning about love, the controversial personality added that people are their one true love.

Makinwa advises on marriage

Explaining further, she noted that the partner a man or woman will marry will either make or mar the person.

The influencer who was part of the presidential delegation to COP28 added that the best love story a person can have is the one such has with his or her creator.

How fans reacted to her post

Netizens have reacted to what the media personality posted about love. Here are some of the comments below:

@bira_foods_naijasnacks:

"Make I use this one hold body."

@niggaswarz:

"Always such a classy, stylish and beautiful woman!"

@ayotheestallion:

"You’re truly a girl’s girl, every point you stated here are valid."

@daahneil:

"Red flags will never turn green, it's not a traffic light-TM24."

@_charlesborn:

"The blueprint."

@bkyo_afrika:

"Red flags don’t turn green!!!! Whe a whole word!"

@naomadagency:

"Knocked it right of the park!!! Post of the day!!! Happy Valentines Tokstarrr."

@adirerepublicabuja:

"You are full of wisdom, 10/10 plus jara."

@toseeyn:

"I like the Bonus Point."

@st.margaretofficial:

"Tokstar!!"

