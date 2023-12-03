Toke Makinwa has been trending online after her name was among 1,411 attendees who attended the COP28 in Dubai alongside President Tinubu

Some netizens boldly claimed the media personality made it to the list because she was an 'Item 7' for some bigwigs after the event

Toke, in a reaction to the allegation, appeared to be happy she was trending online as she also shared a tweet that ended with Item 7

The Nigerian social media space was agog on Saturday, December 2, after the likes of Toke Makinwa, IBD Dende, and Seyi Tinubu made it to the list of 1,411 attendees from Nigeria for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28.

The list sparked reactions from many Nigerian netizens as they claimed that President Bola Tinubu's administration sponsored the 1,411 attendees for the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

Toke Makinwa shares a video of her in Dubai. Credit: @tokemakinwa @abat

Why netizens are dragging Toke Makinwa

The presence of Toke's on the list appeared to have since stirred controversies as some netizens claimed she was at the event as an 'Item 7' (known as refreshments in Nigeria) for the big wigs.

See some of the reactions below:

What Toke Makinwa said as netizen drag her

The media personality, who revealed she was still scared of her mum as an adult, has since responded to backlash for being part of Bola Tinubu's delegate team to Dubai.

Defending her presence, Toke wrote on COP28's global significance in addressing climate change, featuring world leaders and industry influencers.

She also added a lighthearted note about trending and anticipating COP30 in Rio.

Toke wrote on X:

"When world leaders, Royalty, Climate change advocates and industry game changers gather to meet in Dubai to discuss how to save the planet, #Cop28 May your name be what the whole country decides to trend. (Amen). See you all at Cop30 in Rio Signed, Item number 7. #Cop28Dubai."

See her tweet below:

Watch a video of Toke Makinwa in Dubai below:

