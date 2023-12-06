A Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, is trending for the umpteenth time over her presence in Dubai

Recall that she was one of President Tinubu’s 1,411 delegates flown to Dubai for the COP28 climate summit

Toke recently posted new photos from the controversial trip and noted that she was looking for an Arab prince

A Nigerian actress and media personality, Toke Makinwa, has once again raised eyebrows with her new photos from Dubai.

Just recently, Toke trended online after it was discovered that she was one of President Bola Tinubu’s delegates who went on a sponsored trip to Dubai for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28.

Toke Makinwa shared new COP28 photos. Photos: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Not minding the criticisms, the TV girl took to her official Instagram page to share more new photos of herself in the “City of Gold”.

In the snaps, Toke rocked an aquamarine blue coloured ‘boubou’ with matching turban-like headgear. She complemented the look with a white Fendi designer bag.

Not stopping there, Toke took to her caption to show interest in finding an Arab man. She wrote:

“An Arab prince will not be a bad idea.”

See her photos below:

Reactions as Toke Makinwa shares new photos from Dubai COP28

As expected, Toke’s photos quickly drew the attention of many Nigerians. Some of them camped under her comment section to ask questions about climate change. Others, however, pointed out that she was getting so much hate online.

Read some of their comments below:

_sleeqie_:

“I don’t blame celebrities for supporting fkd politicians— we can clearly see how they benefit from it; but you— hungry and suffering— I can never understand.”

kossyb20:

“Leave Toke alone but all of you are complaining about the price of fuel and food. Don't you people know it's your money she's lavishing there?”

rhunyee_cuisinegalore:

“If wishes were horses, twitter folks would ride. Y'all just wish you are in her place.”

bambiknow:

“Toke is just hated because she's living proof that there's life after divorce....and Nigerians hate to see people who they imagined will suffer actually doing better than imagined.”

miide_og:

“I don’t know why we should leave her alone. All of them including the politicians we are also focused on, are what is wrong with this nation. The wastefulness, the callousness, the uselessness should be shared by all.”

Sincerelyhannie_:

“Nothing concern TM and climate change woh. She’s just eating her national cake with big fork just the way you would if invited to the table.”

Man City asked Toke a question:

This tweep asked Toke about measures to cut carbon emissions:

Achara had this to say:

Ruth asked Toke to explain what climate change is:

Queen Bee called the TV personality an Item 7:

How Davido reacted to Toke Makinwa being in Dubai for COP28

Renowned Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, stirred reactions online after he joined the trending conversation about the Nigerian delegate list at the United National Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Davido's reaction came hours after famous actress Toke Makinwa was at the centre of the public discussion surrounding the list of Nigerian delegates.

Davido noted in his reactions that it was pretty unusual not to be able to post pictures of himself in Dubai because of the ongoing conversation about COP28.

Source: Legit.ng