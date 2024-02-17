In a viral video, Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the Valentine's Day moment between two old couples

The pragmatic ex-lawmaker shared the video on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, February 15

The footage contained a heartwarming moment between the husband and the wife with a romantic touch of gift-sharing

Two elderly couples hopped aboard the Valentine's train inspired by a viral video featuring an unnamed man who gave his wife a heartfelt gift on Valentine's Day.

Senator Dino Melaye shared the video, showing the man approaching his wife with a sack carrying the special present.

Senator Melaye contested in the Kogi off-cycle Guber polls under the platform of PDP where he lost to the APC candidate. Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

The lawmaker who shared the video on his Facebook page captioned it:

"Best Valentine's gift ever."

In the footage, the spouse received a bag containing a Valentine's Day gift wrapped in unique Ankara fabric and two colourful balloons.

Cosy moments between old couples

Upon opening it, the surprise was revealed—a 60cl Pepsi bottle.

She expressed immense happiness, anticipation, and thankfulness in her Yoruba language while expressing gratitude to her husband.

They embraced warmly and celebrated, with her using her teeth to open a Pepsi bottle cap and sharing it with her husband, taking turns to drink from it.

