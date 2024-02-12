Tiwa Savage recently shared a heartwarming WhatsApp conversation between her and her nine-year-old son Jamil

Jamil left the Afrobeats Queen gushing after he expressed how proud he was to have her as his mother

Tiwa Savage, like a proud mother, also reciprocated Jamil's display of love with an adorable response

Nigerian music star Tiwatope Savage, aka Tiwa Savage, has shared proof of the bond between her and her son Jamil.

On Monday, February 12, Tiwa Savage shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange between her and her nine-year-old son Jamil.

Jamil says he is happy to have Tiwa Savage as his mother. Credit: @tiwasavage @jamilbalogunofficial

Jamil gushed about his mum while expressing how proud he was to have her in his life.

He wrote:

"Mommy this is Jamil, I am so happy to have you as a mother to me and I appreciate all your hard work and were praying for you back home, and have happy valentine."

Tiwa Savage's response to Jamil's message

The mother of one sweetly responded to her son’s message by expressing how much she missed him and couldn’t wait to come home to him.

She wrote:

"Aww, thank you Jam Jam, I love you so much and everything I do is for you. I can't wait to be back home. I am going to hug you so tight. You are the best son in the whole wide world. My handsome Lil Papi. Happy Valentine my SonShine."

See a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat between Tiwa Savage and her son below:

Screenshot of Tiwa Savage's chat with son. Credit: @tiwasavage

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tiwa Savage gave birth to Jamil in 2015 with her estranged husband, Teebillz.

The display of affection between Tiwa Savage and Jamil comes a few days before this year's Valentine's Day celebration.

