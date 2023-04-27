Ace media personality and broadcaster Nedu has dropped yet another major bombshell, and this time, it is about a married island clergyman

Nedu, during an interview with Naija Info FM, revealed that a pastor based on the Island whose church is mostly frequented by youth has been on a rampage sleeping with his members

The outspoken OAP shared that he found out about the pastor sleeping with his female church member after his friend tried to start a relationship with a lady that attends the ministry

He further revealed how he found out that the pastor had been sleeping with his female church member.

Nedu, during the interview, claimed that he tries as much as possible to stir away from religious discussions because of how Nigerians treat and place their men of God on a pedestal.

Watch Nedu's controversial Interview with Naija Info below:

Reactions that trailed Nedu's bombshell about an Island pastor

@tobi.neri:

"Are you sure it’s your friends trying or you yourself? By the way, why are you the one knowing everything ‍♀️."

@iam.jaylavish:

"Nedu knows everything, but never knew he wasn’t the father that father his son."

@eze_pure:

"So if babe no gree for your guy then na pastor dey nack the babe? Short ppl n there thinking ."

@vivianlam_glamour:

"It’s always ur friend. Man lies too much for clout sha. Lai Mohammed jr."

@iam__clc:

"Nedu always has a guy, a friend its never him.."

@sisi_painter87:

"Nedu’s friends does everything except him."

@c_o_s_s_y:

"At this point I think Nedu is obsessed with the downfall of women."

@chinels__empire:

"Dem go soon kill dis guy oo."

@adesujii:

"Crazy things are happening lately, I no dey doubt any news again. I saw the worst when a long time bestie is a sidechick to her friends husband, and even sending long epistle and prayers to the man. chai it's well.."

