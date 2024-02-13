Nigerian football legend JayJay Okocha addressed the harsh cyberbullying his nephew Alex Iwobi has faced recently

Recall that the young Super Eagles star was criticised by many Nigerians online over the national team's defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Following that, Okocha expressed his heartfelt concern as he prayed for people who only hate and see nothing good in others

Renowned footballer JayJay Okocha has spoken out in defence of his nephew Alex Iwobi, who has been exposed to massive cyberbullying after the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final to Ivory Coast.

The legend first addressed his countrymen and prayed for the nation's well-being.

Jay Jay Okocha speaks up for Alex Iwobi

Source: Instagram

He then went on to show support and love to his nephew, noting that the trolls weren't necessary.

According to Jay Jay, people should treat others with kindness and respect, as he referenced the Golden Rule.

He wrote:

"I pray for my country, Nigeria, and the people that can only hate and see nothing good in others, when effort counts for nothing, treat people the way you want them to treat you, all we have is this life is each other, we love you @alexanderiwobi, and we keep going no matter what they say,the The Lord is good all the time, and we trust that his will be done in our lives, amen."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that angered Nigerians descended on Daniella Okocha, daughter of renowned Super Eagles star Jay Jay Okocha. This was after the Super Eagles' loss.

Many Nigerians were upset that the Super Eagles saved their worst performance for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, where they lost 2-1 to host country Ivory Coast. Most of them blamed Alex Iwobi for it.

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Jay Jay Okocha's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

db_everythingjewelry:

"We love everyone , Iwobi is our brother and we also love him, but not saying the truth or telling him the truth because he’s our brother is a very beautiful lie. During your time of playing Mr Jay Jay we even sang song that says (I love you pass my mother Okocha , I love you pass my baby o okocha).

"That’s to tell you that when you do the right thing people will sacrifice there time and energy to clap for you and sing your praise. But for Iwobi truth be for now he’s not suppose to be in our national team talk more of playing our midfield.

"He has to improve we love him let him hit the gym and also go watch your clips and videos to improve is game period. Abi if person no do well make con dey clap hands and be telling that he did well? I no just understand o."

fatboy_aoo:

"Can you imagine he reach Iwobi una begin cry up and down, same thing una do to Maguire and Onana of Manchester United steadily week in week out small cruise and bants Iwobi done begin cry like 2years old girl when na Maguire or Onana na cruise when na Iwobi na bullying."

badboypcee:

"Even Messi don bottle like 4 finals na pesin iwobi be no be robot."

nate_nath_nathan:

"How can fans be this forgetful. Iwobi scored the goal that took Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup, he demolished Argentina in the 4-2 friendly, scored the winner against Cameroon in AFCON 2019. He is naturally a support striker. He had to play that number 10 position to help the team. Let’s stop the bullying. The entire team was poor in the final, Iwobi is not responsible for the loss."

bigaent:

"Well said Jay Jay. Let’s all say thank you to the young man that answered to the call of his nation and gave his very best. I wish Nigerians can channel this same energy towards their selfish leaders."

ejikeasiegbu:

"VERY WELL SAID J. J. MY MAN WE LOVE YOU @alexanderiwobi KEEP YOUR HEAD HIGH . YOUR CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE NATIONAL TEAM HAS BEEN IMMENSE AND APPRECIATED."

Okocha visits Super Eagles in Ivory Coast

The football legend had a memorable time with the Super Eagles team ahead of their match with Ivory Coast.

A video sighted by Legit.ng saw the heartwarming moment when he addressed the players a few hours before their scheduled match.

Following that, the Nigerian players were high in spirit as they danced and hailed their senior colleague.

