Many Nigerian celebrities reacted to the result of the AFCON final which took place between Nigeria and Ivory Coast in Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 2024

A lot of people were expectant that the match would favor Nigeria with the way the team trashed Angola and then South Africa

In this article, Legit. ng writes about eight Nigerian celebrities who reacted to AFCON 2023 final loss

The 2023 AFCON tournament started on a good note for the Super Eagles who had an impressive performance at the beginning of the game. Many Nigerians were optimistic that the team would come back home with the trophy.

Most especially after defeating South Africa and qualifying for the semi-finals after their match with Angola. The final match was however not favorable at the end of the tournament and many Nigerians reacted to it.

Legit.ng presents some of the celebrities who reacted to the AFCON final loss.

Portable, Teni, six celebrities who reacted to Super Eagles loss at AFCON finals. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@burnaboygram/@falz

Source: Instagram

1.Portable

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable, was not happy that Nigeria lost the match to Ivory Coast. He suggested that the Super Eagles should retire so that street boys from Agege and Sango Ota can take over the team. According to him, street boys are more talented that the "omo butty" players who went clubbing before they kicked off the game. He also slammed Nigerians who prayed for a miracle and said that prayer cannot solve football problems.

2. Burna Boy

The Grammy Award winner joined the league of celebrities reacting to the AFCON loss after fans from Ivory Coast exchanged banter with him. An X user had made a post where a man was being dragged by a crowd. The fan stated that they were going to drag Burna Boy in the same way to their country

Reacting to the post, Burna Boy cried for help in a funny way and stated that he was being taken to where he doesn't know.

3. Teni

Nigerian singer Teni couldn't hold back tears because of the performance of Super Eagles at the AFCON 2023.

In the post, she made after the loss, the 'Uyo Meyo' crooner who had always professed love for the team was seen crying and complaining bitterly about the loss.

She asked for oxygen and stated that she couldn't breathe because of the outcome of the game.

4. Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye, half of the singing duo, P-Square brought Nigerian back to reality after the Super Eagles lost to Ivory Coast.

He made a list of all the things that Nigeria has been dealing with including fuel, cement, cost of feeding, and a lot of other things.

5. Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has been throwing his weight behind the Super Eagles since the AFCON match started. He has been praying fervently for the national team. He made another video after Ivory Coast won the final match.

He spoke highly about the team and mentioned that they made the country proud.

Speaking further, Odukoya noted that the national team gave the country hope and happiness despite the challenge that the country was going through.

6.Blaqbonez

Nigerian singer Emeka Akumfule better known as Blaqnez slammed the Super Eagles and said that their performance throughout the game has been unimpressive.

He stated that he wasn't surprised by the loss.

7. Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa had to beg the Nigerian to stop trolling his teammate after the team lost the match.

He mentioned the cyberbullying that Alex Iwobi has faced and asked Nigerians to stop it.

He noted that he was proud of the performance of the national team. He also thanked his countrymen for their support and unwavering dedication towards the team.

8. Falz

Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, threw his weight behind the Super Eagles after Alex Iwobi suffered cyberbullying. He said that he was proud of the national team and warned people from abusing Iwobi. According to him, the national team brought everybody together and gave people reason to live.

Portable taunts those celebrating Nigeria's win

Legit.ng reported that Portable had reacted to the victory of the Super Eagles after the match with South Africa.

In a video he made, he knocked football fans for celebrating the national team.

According to the singer, Nigerians should instead focus on themselves. Many took to the comments section to react to the post.

Source: Legit.ng