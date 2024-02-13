Ahmed Musa is not happy with the way Nigerians have been trolling his colleague Alex Iwobi after the AFCON finals

He begged them to stop the attitude as it was a violation of decency and also a serious crime in the country

The footballer noted that it was hypocritical to say that the game unites Nigerians when people engage in cyberbullying

Ahmed Musa, captain of the Super Eagles, has reacted to the way fans went after the midfielder, Alex Iwobi, after the AFCON finals.

Legit.ng had reported that Iwobi was trolled over his performance at the AFCON finals. A skit maker Scott Iguma fumed over Iwobi's Instagram page stating that it doesn't look like a pro-football player's page.

Reacting to the backlash Iwobi had received, Musa begged his fans to halt the act and allow the player to be.

According to him, it is a violation of decency and also constitutes a crime against humanity.

Ahmed Musa reacts after fans trolled Iwobi. Photo credit @Ahmedmusa718/@supereagles_afcon

Source: Instagram

Musa says bullying doesn't show unity

In his post, Musa also mentioned that we cannot say football unites us as a nation and engage in cyberbullying.

According to him, such is a hypocritical act that should not be encouraged.

Ahmed says Iwobi gave his all

In the lengthy post, Musa explained that Iwobi gave his all while he was on the field.

He explained that targeting a single player for the shortcoming of the team was not fair.

He added that it was important to stand united in victory and defeat.

Recall that other members of the team including Victor Osimhen, Chukwueze Samuel, Williams Ekong, and others had supported and stood by Iwobi against cyberbullying.

See his post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Musa in support of Iwobi. Here are some of the comments below:

@_big_ann':

"Na Tunde Ednut cause this thing, God will judge him."

@itzginika:

"Some of them criticizing him can’t even run for 20mins ,I’m proud of this team, they did great."

@nins_world_:

"Tell them ooo."

@seerahlove:

"Is how Tunde ednut is acting all innocent right now for me."

@_ceelearh:

"It's honestly too much, it's all jokes until this guy does something to hurt himself."

@donnies_hairline':

"Tunde kept posting this guy and asked what he was doing on the field. The fact that he has a large amount of following and promoting that is not healthy."

@raheematalli:

"There is a thin line between online banters/cruise and toxicity, we are gradually getting to that toxic level, make una continue."

@hrm_adolphqueen:

"Tunde Ednut started it."

@adekiss_realtor:

"They should let the guy be abeg, they all tried their best."

@fantastic_bookie_:

"Una just Dey give Tinibu more reason to start social media regulations, evidence Dey."

Ahmed Musa reacts after AFCON final

Legit.ng had reported that Musa had praised his team despite losing to Ivory Coast in the AFCON finals.

He reflected on the journey of the Super Eagles and said that he was filled with immense pride.

He praised the team's unity on the filed which he said transcended religion and tribal differences.

Source: Legit.ng