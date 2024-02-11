Ivory Coast has emerged as the winner of the CAF African Cup of Nations after edging out Nigeria

Ivory Coast won the match 2-1 after an incredible run that saw them nearly exiting the competition at the group stage

Many Nigerians who are heartbroken have taken to social media to express their sadness over the loss

After a good run that saw them making it to the finals, Nigeria lost the AFCON finals to Ivory Coast.

Nigeria defeated South Africa to reach the finals, pitting the Super Eagles against the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire.

Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Ivory Coast, who almost got eliminated at the group stage of the game.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their heartbreak after the defeat of the Super Eagles.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made a post after the end of the game. See the post below:

Reactions as Ivory Coast defeats Nigeria

@FutballReality said:

"The Ghanaians and South Africans should not even say a word. We lost gallantly."

@FelixNweke commented:

"The worst officiating I have ever seen in competition finals."

@iammutiu8 reacted:

"Congrats to the Elephants! Amazing story for Ivory Coast!"

William Troost-Ekong's tattoo goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's captain, William Troost-Ekong, has a tattoo of Fela Kuti's face, and this was seen during the team's clash with Ivory Coast.

In a photo shared on X, Ekong was positioning the ball for the penalty kick when a photographer captured the tattoo.

Social media users who have seen the viral photo said Ekong is a fan of the late Afrobeats singer Fela Kuti.

Napoli fans storm Ivory Coast to support Victor Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, got the support of fans of his Napoli Football Club who arrived in Ivory Coast.

In a video shared on X, the fans were seen shaking hands with the popular striker, who is the reigning best player in Africa.

The African Cup of Nations kicked off on Saturday, January 13, and Victor Osimhen has been appearing for Nigeria in the tournament.

