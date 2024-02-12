Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi, unexpectedly deleted all the posts on his Instagram page leaving just one

Iwobi deleted the posts after getting dragged by Nigerians who blamed him for Super Eagles' loss during the AFCON finals

His reaction on Instagram sparked lots of emotional reactions from netizens in the comments section

Nigerian Super Eagles player, Alexander Iwobi, has reacted after coming under fire over Nigeria's loss during the AFCON finals.

The heartbroken footballer took down his Instagram posts and left only one which advertised his brand.

Alex Iwobi reacts after getting dragged Photo credit: @Alex Iwobi/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Iwobi clears official Instagram account

Iwobi took the drastic action after being trolled by Nigerians who believed they lost the AFCON finals because of him.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Nigerians had taken to different social media platforms to troll Iwobi for not playing well against Ivory Coast.

Iwobi, who didn't take the trolling well deleted all his posts on Instagram excluding one. He also turned off his comments section.

Alexander Iwobi is the nephew of the legendary Nigerian footballer, Jay Jay Okocha, and Nigerians expected him to play like his uncle did in the past.

Reactions as Iwobi deletes Instagram posts

Iwobi’s decision to delete all his Instagram posts sparked lots of reactions from netizens.

@braidsaffair said:

“God forbid I will be a party to discredit anyone. God please forgive me knowingly or unknowingly if l've ever encouraged it. Amen.”

@Genevaadanne said:

"Who's with him? His mental health at stake pls. Nigerians don't know when to stop."

@Etienne commented:

"Guy be strong. Don't listen to social media."

@aycomedian said:

“It doesn't make sense at all. He came back home with the fullest intentions to serve his father land. Some you here have failed in your various responsibilities in life. Begging money online or expecting others to take care of you is failure. Your inability not to take care of yourselves at Iwobi's age is failure. Coming on line and trolling him is also a result of your failure. If una get work una no go get all the time. Fail fail.”

@i.am.chike said:

“Tunde is being surprised at the action of the same mob he mobilised! When you were posting him every time after game asking your followers what they think about him, what were you expecting?”

@ladyque_1 commented:

“This is cyber bullying at this point. Y'all will troll this boy into depression.”

@haryour_mii reacted:

“You started it stop acting clueless! And he shouldn't be the target. Them too plenty wey f up yesterday.”

@iamremote said:

“It's actually unfair 00o. Koda o. This people are all humans too now.”

@nnenna_blinks_ reacted:

“FOOtball is a game of luck and there is only one winner at the end of the day. The comes a time a man FOlds but it doesn't make him less of a man because there was an era you hailed him as king. Let's be kind and apply Grace. The mental health of every human controls the physical body. Your words could push him to sèlf h@rm. please the game is over let's spread love.”

@bobbymaris reacted:

“Well Mr T, Shey na you post am first? ignore the guy and Nigerians will ignore him too. Dude tried his best, let's appreciate him.”

@damouche01 reacted:

“Everyday we give the Govt a reason to regulate social media. This is a clear case of cyber bullying. People have taken their lives from cyber bullying, it is not fair at all.”

@sexxydolls reacted:

“What a flexing footballer abeg they should go to Eyinba football club to pick footballers abeg. Government nor good, footballers too nor go make us happy, God Abeg oo.”

Alex Iwobi's black pant causes frenzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of the famous Super Eagles footballer Alex Iwobi in his pants after the 1-0 victory against Cote d'Ivoire in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has caused quite a stir on the internet.

In the video, Fulham defender Calvin Bassey was seen recounting his exhaustion on the pitch and the strategy he used to save the game. Meanwhile, Ola Aina used his phone to record the heightened interactive moment between the players.

The camera quickly captured a full view of Iwobi in a black pant, which has since drawn the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng