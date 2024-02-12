Skit maker Scott Iguma has noted how Alex Iwobi's Instagram page is not looking like a footballer's page

The footballer had splashed pictures of fun times and fashion photos without anyone showing him train for his craft

Scott fumed over the idea and the footballer felt it was an infringement of his privacy so he deleted his photos

Skit maker Scott Iguma has noticed the kind of pictures Super Eagles player Alex Iwobi splashed all over his Instagram page.

On his social media account, Iwobi had lovely photos of all his outings and fun times. Times spent in the gym were also shown on the page but nothing much about the times he had spent training for his craft.

The content creator reacted to Iwobi's choice of picture and made a live video about it.

Alex Iwobi deletes pictures after skit maker slammed him. Photo credit @supereagles/@scoot_iguma

Source: Instagram

Iwobi delete photos

After the reaction from the skit maker about his page, the footballer deleted all his pictures and left only one post.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In the post he left, Iwobi was advertising for a fashion brand. He also didn't leave any posts showing the kind of profession he does.

This came after the Super Eagles lost to Ivory Coast in the AFCON finals.

Many fans and Nigerians were optimistic that the team would come home with the trophy when they beat Angola but it never happened.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Fans have reacted to the post made by the skit maker. Here are some of he comments below:

@bigbabyjuls:

"Nwobi? What about the rest of the team? Where they there as decoration? apart from nwabali and victor I didn’t see any other person last night."

@mecedo24_kingsley:

"As u remove him them no score?

@sheba_zira:

"He think say na fashion parade. With him dada."

@lodtechltd:

"Lol all these won’t matter in heaven."

@opeyemiabayomi74:

"This is totally wrong, this is bulling."

@mercymillie__:

"Make una leave the guy nau."

@emmy_young_official:

"You guys should apply sense now. No be him spoil game abeg. The whole team is at fault. Kudos to all the players."

@josiahrita7:

"Abeg get out, because say na footballer he won’t leave his life again."

@ernny_ernny:

"Man you guys should all this the whole team was bad from a start to the end .. he has a family too and he is human ..you guys should accept the defeat because ivory' coast needed the trophy's most."

@samkidsthrift:

"Oga rest!! u sef be man go play."

Lady asks Alex Iwobi to marry him

Legit.ng had reported that a lady known as Jessica had shared the chat she sent to Iwobi about the interest she has in him.

The footballer who is one of the most handsome on his team has remained a potential catch for young ladies out there.

In the message, Jessica was optimistic that the footballer would reply to her. She also expressed hope that they would become man and wife one day.

Source: Legit.ng