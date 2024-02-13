Days after young Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was subjected to some vicious cyberbullying and mob trolling, his uncle Jay Jay Okocha defends him

An old photo of Nigerian footballing legend Jay Jay Okocha holding his little cousin Alex Iwobi as a baby has stirred emotions online

Iwobi has been at the centre of some vicious trolling online because of his performance in the final of the Super Eagles match against Cote d'Ivoire

An old photo of Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha and his cousin Alex Iwobi recently emerged online, which has sparked social media reactions.

The photos came hours after Jay Jay Okocha went online to defend his cousin, Iwobi after he was at the centre of some vicious cyberbullying.

Reactions trailed an old photo of former Super Eagles player Jay Jay Okocha and his nephew Alex Iwobi. Photo credit: @official_jj10/@alexiwobi

Many Nigerians blamed Alex Iwobi as the main culprit of the recent Super Eagles' loss in the final of the 2023 AFCON.

He was slammed for being unable to press and win the ball back in all his midfield duels against Cote d'Ivoire.

Okocha and Iwobi are both AFCON finalists

Many Nigerians still refer to Jay Jay Okocha as Nigeria's greatest midfielder, if not Africa's best.

As a young player, he won the AFCON with the Super Eagles in 1994. But lost the final in 2000 on home soil even though, at the time, he was at the peak of his career.

Alex Iwobi is also a finalist and was part of the team that got the bronze medal in 2019.

See the viral photo below:

Netizens react old photos of Iwobi and Okocha

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral old clip:

@otunba_alleno:

"No denial about 2 Afcon finalists!!! Put emotions aside. One is a legend winner, and one needs to improve on his craft. We love Alex, but Alex needs to live up to the hype!!!"

@jedi_diah2:

"Please what's the essence of this picture? Do you want them to start dragging Iwobi again?"

@j_vasky:

"Legend and Nephew."

@king_teeoby:

"The emotional manipulation and mind control don start..."

@offishialeman:

"Iwobinho to Iwobi."

@adekunlemoore9:

"Last last, he can't lace JJ's boot."

@debeesnitch:

"Legend and han-gend..."

@deprincewiseofficial:

"You mean Iwobi is that little boy in Okocha hands?"

@nwanigregory

"Make ua stop all the improcate a hole Messi and David Beckham Dem do worst pass waiting them do iwobi so no bi new tin for football."

@wilfred_osaz:

"It’s good that ye all media entities will now realizing the gravity of damages you create to someone’s life when all you post only demonstrates negativity. I still remember how I had to engage numerous comments some days back when you posted a video of Francis Uzoho dancing, just to create a foundation for ungrateful and bitter Nigerians to troll him."

Ahmed Musa defends Alex Iwobi, slams trolls

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa reacted to the recent cyber bullying that his colleague Alex Iwobi was subjected to after the 2023 AFCON final.

The attacks on Iwobi were stirred by a video posted online by skit maker Scott Iguma, who trolled the footballer for having a flashy Instagram page that looks nothing like a footballer's page.

