Former Nigerian footballer Brown Ideye has been caught up in a scandal as his alleged former lover, Yana Voloshchenko, has continued to call him out on social media

Yana, who revealed she has two children for the former West Brom star, claimed that Ideye stopped paying child support in January 2022

She further revealed all efforts to reach out to Ideye, who plays for Kuwaiti Division One football club Al-Yarmouk, have proven abortive

In a conversation with Legit.ng, Brown Ideye denied knowing Yana Voloshchenko, stating that whoever was behind the Instagram page was trying to blackmail him for money

Former Nigerian football star who was part of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad, Brown Ideye, has been accused of abandoning his children in Ukraine amid the country's ongoing war with Russia.

Ideye, who was once signed to Ukrainian league side Dynamo Kyiv, has been repeatedly called out on social media by his alleged former partner and psychologist, Yana Voloshchenko.

Brown Ideye was accused of abandoning his two children in Ukraine.

Source: Instagram

Voloshchenko, who claims to have two children for Ideye, a son named Joel and a daughter, Michelle, revealed in an interview with Dynamo Kyiv that she found out the footballer was married when she was pregnant with their second child.

Why Yana Voloshchenko is calling out Brown Ideye

The Ukranian psychologist and businesswoman revealed she and Ideye signed a child support settlement and changed the children's last name to Ideye in 2016.

From 2016 to December 2021, Voloshchenko shared how Ideye paid child support even though there were delays sometimes.

However, she disclosed that the footballer stopped paying child support in January 2022 and shied away from his fatherly duties to his children.

Voloshchenko said efforts by her lawyers to contact the former Nigerian star have proven futile.

How the war in Ukraine has affected Yana Voloshchenko and her kids

Voloshchenko revealed the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has further complicated matters for her.

According to the Ukrainian businesswoman, she cannot leave the country with her kids because Ideye's name is on their documents.

Below are documents of Yana Voloshchenko's children with Brown Ideye's last name:

Voloshchenko has consistently dragged Ideye via her Instagram page.

"I don't know Yana Voloshchenko" - Brown Ideye speaks

The former Super Eagles star, who said he played in Ukraine for two years, dismissed the claim. He added that during his time in the country, he never met Yana Voloshchenko.

He further stated that whoever was behind the page was trying to blackmail him for money.

Ideye said:

"I don’t know that person, for years now this page has written everyone I know and trying to blackmail me for money. My lawyer has told me not to reply or answer anyone about this matter. I don’t know that lady and everything she’s putting out there is fake.

"I played for 2 years in Ukraine and I never met a person like this and know her from a friend, that’s all I have to say about this matter. "

