Moses Bliss is looking forward to Nigeria emerging winners of the 2023 AFCON tournament on Sunday

The talented gospel singer shared a fun video of him showing his rare victory dance ahead of the final faceoff between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire

As expected, his dance video has since stirred different comments from fans, as some urged him to calm down ahead of the big day

Like many Nigerian football lovers, popular gospel singer Moses Bliss is looking forward to the final match between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in the final on Sunday, 11 February, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

AFCON final: Moses Bliss is rooting for Nigeria

The gospel singer, who shared a video on his Instagram page, showed off his rare moves, which he described as a victory dance.

Moses, who recently showed off his fiancee, disclosed he is full of joy ahead of the finals.

He wrote in a caption:

"If you believe we are winning this cup can I get a big 'yess' in the comments. I’m so full of Joy. Thank youuu Jesus."

Watch the video Moses Bliss shared below:

This is Nigeria's second time playing against tournament hosts Cote d'Ivoire at the ongoing AFCON.

The Super Eagles defeated the Elephants when they met at the group stage, thanks to a goal from William Troost-Ekong.

People react to Moses Bliss' dance video

Super Eagles' captain gives injury update

Legit.ng recently reported that the Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, disclosed he would do everything to be available when they play Cote d'Ivoire.

Ekong said he would ensure he's selected for the match even if he has to play on one leg.

“I think I have been struggling with injury since the Ivory Coast game and this is the moment I don’t want to miss," he said.

