The Super Eagles have expressed disappointment following their defeat in the 2023 CAF African Cup of Nations final

The Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire claimed victory on Sunday, securing a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles in a keenly contested match

The defeat ended Nigeria’s quest for a fourth AFCON title and paved the way for the Ivorian to level on the gold medal chart

Nigeria failed to win a fourth AFCON crown on West African soil. Photo Credit: Super Eagles

Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller scored two goals, nullifying Troost-Ekong's earlier goal.

Before the match, the Nigerian team was optimistic about winning the African championship.

Despite their defeat, the Eagles expressed gratitude for their silver medal in a social media post on Monday, February 12.

The post reads:

“Disappointed, yet we make do with the Silver Medal.”

Super Eagles gaffer admits Ivory Coast were better

Meanwhile, in his post-match press conference, Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro discussed various factors he believed contributed to the Nigerian national team's 2-1 loss in the final of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Despite solid performances leading up to the Stade Alassane Ouattara, Ebimpe final, many anticipated the Super Eagles would secure their fourth AFCON title in Abidjan.

However, the hosts rallied from a goal behind to claim a 2-1 win, clinching their third AFCON title after victories in 1992 and 2015.

However, following the game, Peseiro, guiding Nigeria to its first final appearance since 2013, conceded that the home team performed superiorly during the match.

He said:

“Ivory Coast were better than us today,” Peseiro admitted in a post-match interview. “I am sad, my team is sad, but for me they did the maximum, each one. Sometimes you want to do something but you cannot do it.”

AFCON final: Why Super Eagles lost - Daniel Bwala

In another report, Barrister Daniel Bwala said he would have stuck to his free-flow and attack-style plans if he had been the coach.

Bwala said Nigeria trying to defend and see out the AFCON 2023 final match against the host country was not the wisest decision.

According to the PDP chieftain, the coach’s tactics to defend and see out the match aren’t what we are known for.

