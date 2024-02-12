Obi Cubana was among the Nigerian football fans who watched the Super Eagles play Cote d'Ivoire live

The businessman, speaking on his experience, revealed he had never been in an opposition-dominated environment

Obi Cubana also shared a video showing how Cote d'Ivoire turned up in mass for their national team

Popular Nigerian business Obinna Iyiegbu, known as Obi Cubana, watched the final match between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Obi Cubana, one of the celebrity supporters of the Super Eagles, was live at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, 11 February, where the final match occurred.

Obi Cubana hails Super Eagles' squad. Credit: @obicubana/Twitter

Source: Instagram

AFCON final: Obi Cubana recounts his experience

Obi Cubana disclosed Cote d'Ivoire fans dominated the stadium as he shared a video as proof.

The video showed Cote d'Ivoire fans their numbers, cheering their national team.

Obi Cubana, however, congratulated the Super Eagles, who he described as the best team, despite their defeat to the Elephants.

He wrote:

"Haven't been in such an opposition dominated environment ever! We escaped jare! Weldone guys, BEST team in recent years! We go again! Did you see the "Obi Cubana...."?"

Watch the video Obi Cubana shared from a stadium in Abidjan below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

roli_ikomiobi:

"Orange color everywhere"

diamondcrest_property:

"They had serious Home advantage. Our super eagles felt intimidated… I guess."

ahkachukwu:

"Omo Nigerians no plenty o No loud chants when they scored."

its_tegadominic:

"Wow, thank God u came out Al!ve, just 10 Nigerians in the stadium ahhh… na wa."

iamoluchi_:

"Omo eh, if we had won, this people fit attack Nigerians o."

peachespraize:

"They planned it well with their attendance. This is an example of ' no gree for Nigerians'. If not Naija turn the stands very green."

edoalexx_official:

"If Nigeria won, they would have probably attacked you guys."

How Stanley Nwabali reacted to Nigeria's defeat

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali shared his take on their defeat to Cote d'Ivoire.

The goalie described the match as disappointing and frustrating.

He also issued an apology to Nigerians over the defeat.

Source: Legit.ng