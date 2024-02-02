Obi Cubana has also arrived in Cote d'Ivoire to watch the Super Eagles play against Angola in the ongoing AFCON tournament

The popular business, in a conversation with the press, disclosed he had been impressed by the Nigerian squad's performance so far

Obi Cubana also asserted that Nigeria would emerge victorious over Angola as he hinted at giving gifts to the players

Nigerian businessman Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has arrived in Cote d’Ivoire in a show of support for the Super Eagles at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

While speaking with the press, Obi Cubana said he has been impressed by the Super Eagles performance as he called on Nigerians in Cote d’Ivoire to come en-masse to the stadium.

"We are lifting the cup this time around, it is the least we can do," the businessman said.

When asked about plans to give the Super Eagles players gifts for their performance at the AFCON, Obi Cubana said:

"Whatever I will do is in my heart, there is no competition here."

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko are also currently in Cote d'Ivoire.

Nathaniel Bassey's vision ahead of Nigeria vs Angola faceoff

Legit.ng recently reported that Nathanial Bassey shared a vision he had ahead of Nigeria vs Angola faceoff in AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The gospel singer urged the Super Eagle not to miss any goal chances they get against Angola.

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for the Super Eagles before their game vs Angola.

