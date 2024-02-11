Teni, in a recent video, expressed her love for Super Eagles' captain Troost-Ekong after he scored the opening goal against Cote d'Ivoire

The music star in the funny video said she would love to meet with Troost-Ekong in the other room

As expected, Teni's video has stirred reactions from celebrities and fans, as many found it hilarious

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, is one of the celebrities who have been drumming support for the Super Eagles since the commencement of the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Teni, in a new video, has expressed her love for the Super Eagles' captain after he scored against the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in the final on Sunday, 11 February, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Teni gushes about Troost-Ekong. Credit: @tenientertainer @wtroostekong

The Sugar Mummy of Lagos, as fans also know her, made an unusual offer to the footballer while calling on her followers to find Ekong for her.

"I want to see you in the other room after the game, I want to give you a nice time, I love you," Teni said in the video.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Teni wrote:

"Make pesin help me find Ekong abeg."

Watch the video Teni shared below:

Netizens react as Teni expresses love for Troost-Ekong

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Teni's video, see them below:

naijaeverything:

"Una sure say Tenj dey okay these days?"

alinco_headboy:

"My baby mama."

lafacebeautyhair:

"Sugar mummy don lose focus."

orpeyemi__:

"Make ekong dey chop dat work."

solotee_de_director:

"Sugar mummy…is unfair ooo You break my heart and carry go."

