Nigerian Street-pop artist Portable has stirred emotions online as a clip of his new Lekki mansion goes viral

The who is currently not in Nigerian shared a glimpse of the new house from the screen-recorded images of his video chat with Abu Abel

Portable noted in the caption of his video that his Lekki mansion is set to be finished soon, and he would be joining the litany of Nollywood stars who live on that side of Lagos

Afro-Streetpop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has stirred emotions online after he shared glimpses of his new Lekki mansion on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable revealed that he had acquired a new property on the Island, and Abul Abel was in charge of developing it.

Portable teases fans with glimpses of his new Lekki mansion. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

The singer recently shared a clip of the new house on his social media page. It has got people talking as netizens congratulate the singer for achieving yet another impressive feat.

Portable warns Lekki residents of his arrival

The controversial singer in his usual style has sent out a note of warning to members of his soon-to-be new area.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Portable warned the residents of Lekki to get prepared to welcome him, "Mad man Olorin."

Read an excerpt of Portable's caption below:

"Alhamdulilahi am going close am about to blow CEO Dr ZEHNATION Coming to Lekki IYEN OTO Who get God get everything @abel_egbarin God bless you King Of Boiz Mafian Presidential"

See glimpses of the new house below:

Reactions as video of Portable' Lekki mansion trends

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

Source: Legit.ng