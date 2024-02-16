A former official of one of the Nigerian age-grade teams, Adepoju Tobi, has explained what reportedly prompted Alex Iwobi to delete his Instagram pictures

The ex-media officer of the Nigerian under-15 team lamented that many football fans often bully players online — and do not criticise

Legit.ng reports that Tobi disclosed that following an AFCON 2023 match, Iwobi "went online and the first post he saw was someone comparing him to cancer"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Adepoju Tobi, a former media officer of the Nigeria national under-15 football team, has said Super Eagles of Nigeria and Fulham forward, Alex Iwobi, "wept" when he read messages from toxic fans.

Tobi addressed the issue of cyberbullying suffered by Iwobi following the Super Eagles' loss in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final on February 11, 2024.

Iwobi suffered a lot of online abuse from Super Eagles fans who were angry at the AFCON 2023 final loss. Photo credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi was compared to cancer - Journalist

According to the sports photojournalist, a netizen compared Iwobi to cancer, a comment which made the 27-year-old sad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng reported that the former Arsenal man was severely criticised for his alleged incompetence during Nigeria's outing at the 34th edition of AFCON.

Cyberbullying targeted at him, however, became pronounced after the AFCON 2023 final which the Super Eagles lost to the host nation, Ivory Coast.

Commenting on the matter, Tobi stressed that social media can be exciting and saddening for professional football players.

In a lengthy post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle recently, Tobi said fans and football experts can criticise players, but they should not be ruffians.

He wrote:

"Iwobi after a game in Cote d'Ivoire, went online and the first post he saw was someone comparing him to cancer. This is not constructive criticism; this is bully and hatred. He wept after reading the comment. The next day he has to train, and a few hours later, he must play for his country."

Tobi added:

"It is not surprising that Iwobi got massive support against social media bullying, criticism is different from bullying - you all understand this."

Read Tobi's full post below:

'Iwobi's national honour a lesson': Broadcaster

Meanwhile, a broadcaster, Sanni Adeyemi, said it is important not to give too much attention to abusers.

He noted that despite the abuses suffered by Iwobi, he received a huge national honour — Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Adeyemi told Legit.ng:

"Alex Iwobi was cyberbullied by haters, but subsequently, he was honoured by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are talking about an honour which his haters may not have. In fact, they don't even have it.

"The simple lesson is that 'live your life'!"

More to read about Iwobi:

Iwobi: “Fans should do better,” Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles superstar, Victor Osimhen, asked his fellow Nigerians to remain objective when criticising them following the negative comments and insults Iwobi got.

Among other Eagles who spoke, Osimhen stated that fans should understand that footballers are just humans like them.

Source: Legit.ng