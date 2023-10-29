Wizkid's son Zion clocked six on October 28, and the singer and his mum, Jada Pollock, celebrated him

In a clip on Jada's Instagram story channel that has gone viral, they threw a birthday party for Zion

Wizkid held his son and taught him how to blow out the numerous candles on his birthday cake

Wizkid's alleged favourite son, Zion, from his manager Jada Pollock, turned six on October 29, and both parents took to social media to celebrate him.

Beyond that, they threw a birthday party for their son, and a short clip shared on Jada's Instagram story channel went viral.

In the clip, Wizkid held Zion in his arms as they stood before his birthday cake while people in the background cheered him on to blow out his candles.

Wizkid relentlessly tried to get Zion to blow out his candles, and the singer urged him to blow from his chest and stomach before he finally got it right.

Watch the video below:

See Jada's tweets celebrating her son's birthday on X, formerly Twitter.

The mum of two wrote:

"Can my son just stop growing now! How are you 6 already."

Netizens react to Zion's birthday video

wahala_gist19:

"Which one is blow it with your chest."

iam_johnjeffry:

"Zion don get attitude already, this one go do pass him papa."

abi_.sola:

"Rich man pikin no fit use mouth off candle."

raymondsx_:

"Him pikin sef don savage ham. Oga that zion no blow shishi."

jsquare_olakitan:

"Zion no like wahala at all."

officialvickyace:

"Nigerian parent ehn, big wiz tapping his tummy, blow with your chest, blow from your stomach. Omo jeje."

cuccettini:

"Na you help him blow it, I catch you Medium Cat."

mandy_luxuryfashionwears_:

"Ajebutter no know how to blow candles."

Wizkid's Zion rejects Nigerian food

Legit.ng earlier reported that the little boy made his stand on eating the indigenous amala meal clear in a video with one of his aunties.

In the clip, the woman, identified as Yetty, tried to entice Zion to stay with her in Nigeria, but she lost him after revealing he would eat amala.

Zion protested in disbelief, saying he doesn't eat the food. Yetty then asked for his preference, and Wizkid's son asked for chips and nuggets.

