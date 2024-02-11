Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James’ had a special moment with her mother on her white wedding day

The socialite presented her mother with her wedding bouquet while praying for her to find a man after losing her husband many years ago

The heartwarming display went viral on social media and drew emotional comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James’ interaction with her mother at her wedding has touched the hearts of fans on social media.

The celebrity tailor got married to her beau, Femi Atere, at a beautiful ceremony on February 10, 2024, and one of the highlights was when she presented her bouquet to her mother.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @jumokeslens and spotted by Legit.ng, Veekee James gathered her bridesmaids when it was time for her to throw her bouquet of flowers into the crowd.

However, the 28-year-old lady surprised many when she started to tell the story of how she lost her father before she turned five and how her mother has not been with a man since then.

Veekee prayed for her mother to find a good man because she is a good woman and she deserves it. The celebrity designer then went on to hand over her bouquet of white roses to her emotional mother.

She said:

“I lost my dad before I was five, and my mum stayed with us. I’m almost 29-years-old, and she stayed. I’ve never seen my mum with a man in her entire life. If my mum is not in the house, that means she’s in church. My prayer for her from now and even before now is that she finds someone. Whether she likes it or not, she will collect this bouquet.”

Fans react as Veekee James gives single mum her wedding bouquet

The emotional display of love and consideration between Veekee James and her mother on her wedding day touched many netizens. A number of them reacted to the video online. Read some of their comments below:

___oyindamola_:

“Awww, veekeee is a sweet girl.”

Ebubegallery:

“A Queen indeed. This lady owned her wedding Never seen a bride so intentional. She did everything with precision. Super organized and detailed. Congratulations to you and yours.”

abigailgiftmacaulay:

“If you dislike the babe! You need serious deliverance! Something like papa Oyedepo, Olukoya and Baba Adeboye, Papa Kumoyi with the likes of Apostle Joshua Selman and Arome laying their two hands and legs on you.”

efecollabs:

“I can relate with this story ❤️ mother are exceptional. I lost my Dad at age 6/7 and my mum stayed without getting married . I will do anything for her . God bless selfless mothers.”

delphinolic:

“Now you have advertised her... watch suitors line up for her both young and old... congratulations in advance mama.... .”

weightlossproducts9ja:

“Veekee with the brain. She looks well raised, I really Pray Her husband continues to be her prayers Answered, this lady is so intentional I'm sure if she was the groom she would have gifted her wife A huge wedding gift. Femi is A blessed Man God has a favoured him with a wife in Veekee James. May they both Grow old Amen.”

vicky_inas:

“Where she got her resilience from ❤️.”

_oyiza:

“Awww. I pray our parents will be alive hale and healthy to witness our happy day❤️. Amen.”

brendaagbamucheabia:

“What a lady with Grace, so intentional on what she does , Bless her home shield her and her husband from evil, danger and evil eye.”

official_shaddash:

“Veeke is full of wisdom This is the true definition of beauty with brain Super happy for her.”

sarampa_:

“Mama still fresh, God will send her a good man.”

bigkawthar_:

“How did she plan all these?? Likeeee she’s intentional and detailed!”

seqeenat:

“You'll know she was raised with love ❤.”

prissy_accessories:

“An intentional child of God is who you are girl.”

ugochituberem:

“Who wan top this wedding like this now ❤”

mummyinchief_yellowe:

“We love you and Excited for your happiness happily Ever ….. Your wedding enter my eye wella.”

berrywhalembong:

“Why am I crying now???. This is so sweet.”

