A Nigerian lady who had recently become a citizen of Canada after living there for several years decided to visit the Canadian embassy in her home country to collect her new passport.

She was so happy and proud of her achievement that she wanted to document her journey and share it with her friends and family on social media.

She recorded a video of herself walking into the embassy, showing her documents, and waiting for her passport to be issued.

In the video, she narrated how smooth and fast the process was. She said that she only had to wait for a few hours before she got her passport in her hands.

In a video shared by @nnikkytee, she then showed the passport to the camera, displaying the Canadian flag and her photo on the cover.

She also revealed that she had plans to travel to different countries with her passport and explore the world.

User9134776394662 said:

“How many years those it take you to get yoUr canada Passport.”

Ako_sua09 wrote:

“How I wish I can be like u.”

Ibejino commented:

“Now I can travel the world for me.. Some passport are limitation.”

HeartylI also commented:

“Congratulations ma, i connect to this Grace ijn.”

iToronto:

"Congratulations which office is issuing the new passport.”

Zebby&Clinton:

“Mine will come soon soon by God's grace! Congratulations to you.”

