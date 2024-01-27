Mother of popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has gotten accolades for her outfit she wore for her daughter's introduction

She rocked a peach dress with the same colour of 'Gele' as she danced in a video in preparation for the ceremony

Netizens were excited as they saw the woman in a happy mood, they also expressed anxiety as they awaited the dress of the celebrant

The mother of celebrity fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, looked beautiful as she dressed in a beautiful peach traditional attire for her daughter's introduction.

Veekee James looks adorable on her daughter's introduction. Image credit: @ms_asoebi/Instagram

She also tied a peach 'gele' and complemented her outfit with peach earrings. Her eyeglasses were in the same colour as her outfit, and she glowed excitedly in celebration of her daughter's big day.

Social media users showered praises on the woman and her outfit as they expected nothing less from the mother of a fashion designer. They also expressed anticipation for Veekee's introduction outfit.

See a video of Veekee's mum's outfit below:

Netizens react to Veekee James' mum's outfit

Several social media users have reacted to the lovely dress of Veekee's mum as they await hers. See some of them below:

@this.luchi:

"The way I'm waiting for veekee dress eh."

@elle_aay:

"The pepper this year ehn and it’s still January."

@_____olyspirit:

"Night don almost reach oo and we never feel any heat or vibes of Veekee’s day. Wetin dey occur abi no be today?"

@onyinye_rosemary:

"Another weekend of tensioning."

@gloriaajewole1:

"Beautiful momma."

@c_fabricsnmore:

"I am patiently waiting for Veekee’s dress."

@blacklotusbaby:

"We are all waiting for Veekee dress."

@lapcoltd:

"Young and beautiful."

@walls_by_diana:

"I no expect anything less."

@yomide_naturals:

"God abeg , another weekend of tensioning."

@iamdannybell:

"She’s so beautiful..Awwn."

@omaluhe:

"Wow so young."

@petitebeeh_:

"Gorgeous mama."

@_official_ogee:

"Pretty mama."

@blue_shuga:

"Now, this is how it should."

Veekee James displays shoes for wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee is set to tie the nuptial knot as she displayed some shoes for her special day.

In an excited mood, she posted two designer shoes, her earrings, necklace, and purse in preparation for her big day.

She noted that it was her day and her fans on social media expressed excitement for her as they guessed the shoe she would be wearing.

