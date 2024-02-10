Talented kid comedian Emmanuella added some excitement to the timeliness with her latest video

The ‘this is not my real face’ actor was seen in a viral clip dancing and moving her hands to American singer Chris Brown’s new Amapiano jam

Surprisingly, this time around, the wunderkind locked her comment section to prevent her fans and followers from expressing their thoughts

Nigerian kid comedian Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known by her first name, is really growing and is taking her fans and followers on that journey.

The youngster recently shared a firestorm video of herself dancing to Chris Brown’s late Amapiano hit ‘Angel Number’.

Emmanuella fiercely dances in crop top and jeans. Credit: @officialemmanuella

Source: Instagram

Putting on a crop top and high-waisted jeans trouser, Emmanuella energetically moved her body and hands to the rhythm of the feel-good song.

Meanwhile, she locked the connect section of her post to prevent any form of advances or agitation on her post.

In the caption she wrote:

“Enjoy your weekend.”

See her new video below

Source: Legit.ng