A post shared online by Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen reacting to Nigeria's victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa has got people talking online

The Eagles striker shared a post of himself on a hospital bed receiving treatment two days before Nigeria's match against South Africa

In another post, he shared a picture of himself holding a Nigeria flag while celebrating the Super Eagles victory over South Africa

Nigerian striker and the African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen has stirred emotions online with a post he shared on his social media page as he celebrates the Super Eagles' win over South Africa.

In his post, Osimhen shared a photo collage of himself on the hospital bed receiving treatment, with another of him celebrating the Super Eagles' victory over the Bafana Bafana.

Victor Osimhen shares pics of himself before and after the Super Eagles match against South Africa. Photo credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting days ago that Osimhen didn't travel with other members of the Super Eagles squad to Bouake for the semifinal match.

According to a statement released by the NFF days before the Super Eagles' match it was noted that Osimhen had been admitted for some health concerns. Osimhen was said to be suffering from some abdominal issues.

"One more push" - Osimhen motivates colleagues

The Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in another post shared a motivational comment directed to his colleagues.

After congratulating his colleagues, Osimhen jeered them not to lose focus. He noted that it is just one more push for them to achieve their dream of being an AFCON winner.

See Victor Osimhen's post:

Reactions trail Victor Osimhen's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Victor Osimhen's post:

@_blackswag:

"Wow!!! What a spirit! SACRIFICE.. May our politicians be sacrificing for us as well."

@ty_durodola:

"If commitment and loyalty was a person..."

@iampharellchineski:

"African best✨World Class."

@iamudeanyaukiwo:

"African Best For A Reason."

@nikolajwall101:

"This guy reminds me of Sunday oliseh at the national stadium year 2000 against Senegal..oliseh was sick he told bonfere joe that coach let me go in the match then we were a goal down,oliseh came in we equalize the game and we won…I give it to osimen very patriotic…future eagles captain."

@muyiwa.omotayo:

"Our Super Hero! Thank you for being who you are."

@slekky4:

"I hope people are checking on Uzoho if he’s okay? Uzoho?"

@edward_imoh:

"He is truly a patriotic."

@bobby_ray_213:

"That’s why you’re the Ultimate Warrior."

Source: Legit.ng