Stefanie Kim Ladewig, Victor Osimhen's girlfriend, has got internet users talking after her dance video surfaced online

Her partner's team made it to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after defeating South Africa in a penalty shootout 4-2

An excited Stefanie, a German of African heritage, was spotted with another lady as she whined her waist

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, has elicited reactions online after a video of her dancing with a lady emerged on the internet.

The lady she was dancing with had shared the clip on TikTok happily with the caption, "Victor Osimhen wife be giving me joy, happiness won finish us. We won."

An excited Stefanie Kim Ladewig danced happily. Photo Credit: @honeydropbby, X/@victorosimhen9

Source: TikTok

Stefanie and @honeydropbby looked lovely in matching Super Eagles jerseys as they danced happily in the clip.

Osimhen's girlfriend stole the moment as she turned her back and whined her waist for the camera.

The two ladies' joy was infectious and may not be unconnected to the Super Eagles' latest AFCON semi-final win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Netizens continue to celebrate the Super Eagles

LouisGold said:

"Ghana go think say na Odomeje use abido shaker run am for us… But he has never touched those once."

moren's de luxe said:

''He come be like say na Nigeria get TikTok since yesterday .

"He dey sweet me."

OKWU GIBSON said:

"Cameroon defenders are complaining that Osimhen is still chasing them in their dreams."

Pocojnr222 said:

"If u get belle use this opportunity tell ur papa now ooo everyone for Nigeria just dey happy now."

Davidson said:

"The Silence in Ghana, Cameroon, Angola and South Africa is proudly sponsored by Nigeria."

olaamiposi said:

"Omoh I Dream yesterday, Nigeria don won AFCON the rest nah highlight."

4kt._zx said:

"He no get wife oo na just babe and na white person i nor know who be this o."

precioussoft431 said:

''Our beautiful wife."

Source: Legit.ng