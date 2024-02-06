AFCON 2023: AFCON: Victor Osimhen Cleared by Medical Team To Play Against South Africa
- Africa's best player, Victor Osimhen, has been declared fit by the Super Eagles camp to face South Africa in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals
- Speculations about Osimhen's unavailability for the AFCON semi-final tie against South Africa started on Monday, February 5
- The announcement sparked a series of conversations on how to go about the payment
Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro
An emerging update has revealed that Napoli's striker and Super Eagles talisman, Victor Osimhen, has been cleared to face the Bafana-Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
This development was confirmed by a Nigerian photojournalist, @SarkinFOTO, via a post on X, sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 6.
His post reads:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"AFCON: Victor Osimhen is on his way to Bouake to reunite with the team after receiving medical clearance from the doctors."
Questions about his participation emerged on Monday when the team announced that Osimhen was experiencing abdominal discomfort.
Osimhen, who has only scored one goal in the tournament, could not join the rest of the team for the match.
Jose Peseiro will welcome updates on his health as a significant positive development.
AFCON 2023: South Africans react as Super Eagles Say Osimhen may miss match against Bafana Bafana
Meanwhile, South Africans have given their take on the possible absence of Nigeria's Victor Osimhen for Wednesday's semi-final clash against the Bafana Bafana.
It was gathered that the Napoli mask man suffered an abdominal disorder and did not travel with the Super Eagles squad for their training session.
This development prompted several reactions from Bafana fans, who labelled the report "mind games."
"Osimhen will score": Man with 7 correct predictions says Nigeria will beat South Africa at AFCON
In another report, a man who has made seven accurate predictions about the ongoing AFCON has shared another one about the outcome of Nigeria's game against South Africa.
Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh noted that the game might take an extra 30 minutes, but there won't be penalties.
He, however, said Super Eagle's striker, Victor Osimhen, will score a goal against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng