Africa's best player, Victor Osimhen, has been declared fit by the Super Eagles camp to face South Africa in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals

Speculations about Osimhen's unavailability for the AFCON semi-final tie against South Africa started on Monday, February 5

An emerging update has revealed that Napoli's striker and Super Eagles talisman, Victor Osimhen, has been cleared to face the Bafana-Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

This development was confirmed by a Nigerian photojournalist, @SarkinFOTO, via a post on X, sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 6.

Victor Osimhen has been reportedly on his way to reunite with his teammates for the semi-final clash. Photo Credit: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

His post reads:

"AFCON: Victor Osimhen is on his way to Bouake to reunite with the team after receiving medical clearance from the doctors."

Questions about his participation emerged on Monday when the team announced that Osimhen was experiencing

Osimhen, who has only scored one goal in the tournament, could not join the rest of the team for the match.

Jose Peseiro will welcome updates on his health as a significant positive development.

