There are concerns that crucial striker, Victor Osimhen could miss the AFCON semi-final game between Nigeria and South Africa

According to a tweet shared on X by the Super Eagles, the striker is having abdominal discomfort and is being monitored by the medical team

The tweet says Osimhen did not join the rest of the team who flew to Bouaké for the semi-final tie against Bafana Bafana

Victor Osimhen did not join the rest of the Super Eagles to fly to Bouaké for tomorrow's clash against Bafana Bafana.

The South African team will slug it out with the Super Eagles in what has been described as an Amampiano derby in the ongoing AFCON.

Osimhen is said to be having abdominal discomfort. Photo credit: Getty Images/Visionhaus.

In a post shared on X by the Super Eagles, it is said that Victor Osimhen was not feeling too well, as he was having abdominal discomfort.

The post said Osimhen was being monitored closely and would join the rest of the team when eventually cleared by the medical team.

The post reads:

"Members of the team travelled from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10 pm Air Cote D'Ivoire flight. Osimhen did not, however, make the trip as a result of abdominal discomfort. Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch, with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm."

Reactions as Osimhen fails to make it to match venue

@shafiihamidu said:

"We don't have confidence in the assessment of our medical team. Sadiq Umar's case is still fresh in our minds."

@hizeekyoung commented:

"You must do everything to get him back on track o. No talk say i no tell una."

@Damilarewise said:

"We rebuke the devil in Jesus' name. Osimhen will be fit by His grace. Amen!"

Man predicts winner of crucial match against South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who has made seven accurate predictions about the ongoing AFCON has shared another one about the outcome of Nigeria's game against South Africa.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh noted that the game might go into an extra 30 minutes, but there won't be penalties.

He, however, said Super Eagle's striker, Victor Osimhen, will score a goal against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

