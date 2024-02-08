A video showing the moment Nigerian players arrived for their semi-final game against South Africa has gone viral

A video showing the dance moves of Nigeria's Super Eagles has gone viral and got many excited.

In the short clip which was shared by CAF, the players were arriving at the match venue for the clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The team danced on their arrival for the clash against South Africa. Photo credit: TikTok/CAF.

They were dancing to 'Super Eagles Carry Go', a football song made good by Austino Milado.

Of particular interest to fans was Ola Aina, who carried the entire speaker on his head as they made their entry.

The Super Eagles went on to win the match 4-2 on penalties to advance to the finals of the AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Super Eagles dancing

@Igori_christabel commented:

"We won. Super Eagles are the best."

@Greedy Biggie commented:

"They denied us Grammy, we sent them home to drink Tyla’s water."

@HaSLY said:

"When Nigeria say no gree for anybody, Super Eagles took it personally."

@Adelaja Olamide321 commented:

"If e no be peer pressure wetin south Africa dey find for AFCON."

@Looks by Samee reacted:

"By the grace of Allah Nigeria is coming home with the cup. We can do this up up my great nation, up super eagles we love you guys."

@Abdul said:

"Nigeria is coming back home with the cup who is with me."

@Diamondblinks commented:

"Who is here after match? Let's gather and show our big boys love."

@JACOB said:

"This win sweet pass the World Cup final."

Nigerians visit Stanley Nwabali's father's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have continued to celebrate the country qualifying for the AFCON finals after the match with South Africa.

After the Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana in the semi-final, excited Nigerians stormed Nigeria's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's father's house.

A series of videos of youths on their way to Nwabali's dad's house made the rounds and drew heartwarming reactions from netizens.

