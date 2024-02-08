It's all for the love of Nigeria as Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali speaks on his next goal after Nigeria's victory against South Africa

Nigeria progressed to the final stage of the AFCON tournament following the brilliant performance of Stanley Nwabali, Troost Ekong, Victor Osimhen and others

But after the much-anticipated outing, Nwabali disclosed that he wants to keep making Nigeria proud and make Nigerians happy

Stanley Nwabali, Super Eagles goalkeeper, wants to do more for Nigerians after his heroics in the penalty shootout win over South Africa.

The Chippa United star stopped two penalties in the shootout to book the Super Eagles’ date with Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday night, February 7, in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles' encounter with Bafana Bafana was a tough one as as they exhausted the 90 minutes and went into penalties and the game ended 1-1 on regulation time.

In fact, the South African coach, Hugo Broos, believed that his team played very well but lost the game. He praised his boys for a good job, Vanguard reported.

But despite his stellar performance on Wednesday night, an emotional Nwabali has one objective, Channels TV reported.

“I don’t really know how I am feeling. When I look around, because of Nigerians, I only want to make them happy and just make them feel good,” Nwabali, a former Enyimba player, said after a Man of the Match showing.

Nwabali named man of the match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwabali was named the man of the match against South Africa in the AFCON semi-final clash. Emerging as one of AFCON 2023 stars, the goalkeeper was solid all through the 120 minutes of action at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

CAF wrote on its verified X handle on Wednesday night, February 7:

"He’s done a wonderful job again to take the TotalEnergies Man of the Match!"

The 27-year-old earned his first cap for the Nigerian national team in an international friendly against Mexico in Los Angeles, USA. Following the goalkeeping worries of the Super Eagles in recent years, Nwabali was called up to Nigeria's AFCON 2023 squad. Since his first game against Equatorial Guinea, he has continued to convince Nigerians that he is the best man for the job at the moment.

