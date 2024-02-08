Kizz Daniel is set to give a fan a free trip to the UK to witness his next show at the Ovo Arena in March

The lucky fan had reached a pact with Kizz Daniel to attend his show in the UK if Nigeria defeated South Africa in the AFCON

Kizz Daniel's response to the fan after the match has since caused an uproar online, with many congratulating the lucky fan

The recent AFCON match between Nigeria and South Africa has become a blessing for a social media user who could soon visit the UK thanks to Kizz Daniel.

Kizz Daniel on Wednesday, February 7, disclosed he is set to fulfil a vow he made to a fan who requested to attend his show in the UK if Nigeria qualifies for the AFCON 2023 finals.

The fan wrote:

“Vado if super eagle wins today , take me to your next show, ovo arena,” the fan quizzed.

Kizz Daniel responded:

“This I promise you …. X is my witness .”

See their exchange below:

Nigeria defeats South Africa

The face-off between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the ongoing AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire was a tough challenge.

The match, which lasted more than the allotted 90 minutes of game time, saw Nigeria qualify for the finals via penalty in a 4-2 scoreline.

Kizz Daniel replies fan after Nigeria's victory

In a post-match comment, the Twe Twe singer took to X to inform the fan of his granted wish barely minutes after the match.

Kizz Daniel wrote:

“Oga where you dey , con go do your visa o UK yah ."

Netizens react as Kizz Daniel is set to grant fan's wish

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

@Mrklassiq_:=

"Congratulations this is good Vado respect."

VAtebije:

"Take me along vado I get passport."

temsishere:

"You are so kind I’m renewing my stan card."

