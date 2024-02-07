"Nwabali For President": Nigerians Hail Goalie as He Performs Superbly Against South Africa
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Nigerian internet users are hailing Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, on social media following his impressive performance against South Africa.
Legit.ng reports that Nwabali saved two kicks from 12 yards as the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal match 4-2 via penalties.
The Chippa United shot-stopper was also gallant in goal all through the match.
The match had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of play.
Check out some comments on X below:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
More to come...
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng