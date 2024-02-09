The umbrella body of students in Nigeria, NANS, has warned South Africans over their reported threat to Stanley Nwabali

Legit.ng reports that Nwabali was named man-of-the-match of Nigeria's semifinal encounter with South Africa on Wednesday, February 7

Nwabali, who plays for Chippa United in South Africa, helped Nigeria to victory over the Bafana Bafana

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday, February 9, warned South Africans over their alleged threats towards Stanley Nwabali.

Nwabali, the Super Eagles of Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has been reportedly threatened by South Africans.

Reacting, NANS senate president, Elvis Ekundina, condemned the South Africans’ threat against the AFCON 2023 star.

Ahead of the upcoming AFCON 2023 games, the student body said “football should rather promote friendship and no bitterness”.

The Punch noted NANS' stance.

NANS' statement partly reads:

“We have played in different tournaments where the Super Eagles have lost. We never channelled or blamed our performances on any country or persons outside our country.

“We have always been chief promoters of the spirit of sportsmanship as this remains a solid avenue to spread love across the countries of the world.

“But we will at no time fold our arms and watch bad losers pounce on our brother for petty reasons like this.”

Legit.ng recalls that Nwabali, 27, who plays for Chippa United in South Africa, recently helped Nigeria to victory over the Bafana Bafana in the AFCON semifinal.

Aside from saving two penalties, Nwabali was solid in goal for the three-time African champions throughout the 120 minutes of play.

