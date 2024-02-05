A lady has narrated how she blocked a prospective suitor who saw nothing wrong in beating up a woman

The man had shared a WhatsApp post stating that a woman should apologize to her man after getting slapped

Netizens who read the chats applauded the lady for striking him off her life before things became complicated

A Nigerian lady has taken to X to share her encounter with a man who saw nothing wrong in domestic violence.

The lady identified as @ani_berny on X reiterated that there are always noticeable signs of a potential abuser but women tend to ignore those signs.

Lady blocks suitor over stance on abuse

Ani disclosed that she was still in the talking stage of a relationship when a man made a disturbing post on his WhatsApp status.

In his post, the man opined that if a man beats a woman, she should apologize for being beaten.

The young lady shared WhatsApp screenshots showcasing the man’s reactions when she asked why he made such a post.

The man said that a woman who apologizes after being beaten by her man shows humility and respect.

He said:

“This is the reason why the rate of Divorce keeps on increasing in the society. No lady wants to endure what our mothers endured, look at marriages these days any slight issue the next thing is to divorce instead of apologizing and saving your marriage. The wife wants to be the man in the family. What a woke generation!”

The lady infuriated by the man’s response asked how he would feel if his daughter were to be in such a situation.

She said:

"That's not only gaslighting but manipulating. Would you want that for your daughter? How will you feel if you ask your son-in-law why he married your daughter and he goes "Anytime I hit her, she'll apologize" Shey you dey hear yourself.”

He became defensive stating that he was not a woman beater and not in support of such an act.

The lady, however, expressed her disappointment in him and took a bold step by blocking him from having any further interactions with her.

Netizens applaud lady for blocking suitor

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the story.

@faderera said:

“It's a good thing you ran for your life. The guy kept saying rubbish talmbout "endure what our mothers endured.”

@vian337 reacted:

“I guess you've heard the word 4:40 before??”

@RUTHLE_E said:

“Man said is "bitter truth" God forbid. After they say ' he was never like this', my dear, the signs were always there you were just blind to it.”

@omohijesha said:

“It gets worse with each response from him.”

@ChuxOgbuagu reacted:

You did the right thing to have cut him off. Some men still have this brute mindset, and it's so appalling. My father would always say, if you have any reason to discontinue the marriage/ relationship, please return my daughter alive and sound. Because e get why.”

@JOHS_BABS reacted:

“Having the temerity to even post such thing is a red flag.”

@edosadoxa said:

“The signs are all over. That would have been seeing you as Tyson Fury anytime you have misunderstandings.”

