A schoolgirl who used her inhaler to save a man who slumped on the road received cash gift from people

The man had run out of medication and was struggling to breathe when the girl came to his rescue

The eyewitness praised the girl for her heroic act and expressed hope for humanity in a short tweet

A schoolgirl has been hailed as a hero after she used her inhaler to save a man who slumped on the road.

According to an eyewitness who shared the story on social media, the man collapsed on the road after his inhaler ran out of medication.

The girl saved the man with inhaler. Photo credit: @algorithmprime/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He was gasping for air and people were trying to help him when the schoolgirl came out of a keke that was taking her home.

The girl, whose name was not disclosed, quickly brought out her inhaler and administered it to the man, who regained consciousness and thanked her for saving his life.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The eyewitness posted photos of the incident and praised the girl for her bravery and kindness. He also expressed hope for humanity, saying that there are still good people in the world.

The post shared on @algorithmprime has gone viral on social media, with many people commending the girl and praying for her. Some also advised people with asthma to always carry their inhalers and check their expiry dates.

See the tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ada reacted:

“You should have blurred her face, as good people are looking for her, it's same way bad people are looking for her.”

Bayo Adegboye said:

“This girl is an Angel, if she had considered the cost of getting an inhaler now, she probably wouldn't rescue the man, but nothing is worth a life. Humanity comes first.”

Goated wrote:

“She don save person already You carry her come Twitter dey tag don jazzy as per music artist wey she be Abi Nigeria and hypocrisy 5 & 6.”

BlackLuna comemnted:

“This guy again??? He get be running out of inhaler every time. Dammm! He’s a scammer please, with fake address he usually gives out.”

Young man receives surprise gift from girlfriend on graduation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a touching video that showed the genuine love and appreciation between a young couple on a special day captured the attention of many online.

The video featured a young man who was graduating from university and was signing out with his classmates.

He was unaware that his girlfriend had prepared a surprise gift for him to celebrate his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng