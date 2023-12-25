Movie star Stan Nze and his wife have joined the popular Christmas portrait culture, and this time they've got company

Photos of the movie star with his wife, Blessing Obasi, and their newborn have sent social media into a meltdown

Netizens have been going gaga as the couple finally revealed the face of their little prince, Jay Nze

Famous Nigerian actor and Nollywood darling Stan Nze and his wife Blessing Obasi have sparked massive reactions online as they finally joined the annual Christmas Day family portrait trend.

The young couple caught many by surprise with something they did in their viral family portrait.

Stan Nze and his wife are joined by their son for their family's Christmas portrait. Photo credit: @stannze

Source: Instagram

Stan Nze, in the caption of his post, wrote:

"May the joy of this season never depart from your household. Merry Christmas."

Fans react as son shares striking resemblance with Blessing Obasi

However, something else stirred reactions more as netizens couldn't help but react to Jay's striking resemblance with his mother, Blessing Obasi.

Some reacted, noting that Stan Nze had allowed his wife's gene to dominate his, which is why their first son looked almost like a replica of Blessing Obasi.

Other features of the little boy stirred more conversations online.

See Stan Nze's Christmas day portrait stirring reactions:

Fans share their thoughts about Stan Nze's son

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Stan's Christmas portrait:

@kie_kie__:

"Merry Christmas."

@bimboademoye:

"Merry Christmas Jay bobo. Blessing and stan go and collect your Merry Christmas else where."

@ivie_okujaye:

"Who does he look like right now? Blessing no one is stealing your baby na."

@mo_bimpe:

"Merry Christmas fam. My baby is the cutest."

@its.giftie:

"J bobo is a spitting image of Lolo. Merry Christmas to you and yours."

@omaahkruz:

"This baby must join the show by force welcome to play play family."

@inidimaokojie:

"Merry Christmas beautiful people."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Merry Christmas guys."

@realafricana_72:

"See the man smiling as if he knows exactly what the celebration is all about."

@ucheogbodo:

"So beautiful Merry Christmas."

Clips as Stan Nze & his wife return to the country with their newborn

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Stan and his wife Blessing Obasi both returned to Nigeria after having their baby outside the country.

The actor created a stir on social media when he shared a video of himself and his family at the airport and onboard a plane en route back to the country.

He even spiced up the docu-series with a funny voiceover as he revealed that the cost of staying in America was quite steep.

Source: Legit.ng