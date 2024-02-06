A lady said it is not possible for a man to be eating only one type of food, highlighting the need for a change sometimes

Drawing from that example, the woman maintained that all men were the same and were bound to cheat on their wives

She therefore called on her fellow women not to divorce their husbands because they were cheating on them

A lady who is a relationship expert said all men were the same and were bound to cheat on their partners.

In a video trending on social media, the lady, Tinuke Vibes, maintained that divorcing a man because he cheated is an ample waste of time.

She said a woman who divorces a cheating man would keep divorcing throughout her life since the next partner would still cheat.

In a funny example, Tinuke said it is not possible for men to be eating only one type of food throughout their lives.

She said sometimes, men crave to change the type of food, apparently referring to why some men can't stick to only one woman.

She therefore told women to perish the idea of hatching divorce plans each time their husbands cheat.

Reactions as lady says men must cheat

@aisha___lagos said:

"Intelligence is chasing you but you’re faster. Pick me girlies will never cease to amaze me."

@debbytopaz reacted:

"Trying to stay relevant by all means ….it’s so disappointing."

@akinlabiakeemfemicrown

"You are not making sense to me again. The same mentality the cheating husbands get. Stop preaching rubbish. I am in Canada, and my wife is in Nigeria. I see no stupid reason I have to cheat on her."

@demolaridwan99 commented:

"Cheating is haram and has no justification. Don’t associate rubbish to your Islamic attire."

